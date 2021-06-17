Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish & More Tapped For 2021 iHeartRadio Festival

This September, the iHeartRadio Festival will make its return with a star-studded slate of performers. Across the two-day event (September 17-18), Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, and Weezer take to the main stage in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Emerging artists—including DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae—have been tapped for the Daytime Stage in Area 15, a brand new entertainment and immersive event venue. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons. Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage,” says Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a prepared press statement, “but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment—live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

Fans will be able to stream the festival through The CW App and CWTV.com and tune into radio broadcasts across the iHeartRadio network featuring 150 nationwide radio stations. The CW will later air a two-night TV special (October 2 and 3).

Tickets go on-sale to the general public next Friday (June 25) at 2pm EST via AXS.