After 50 Years, Joe Bonsall Bids Farewell to The Oak Ridge Boys; Replacement Revealed

Since 1973, Joe Bonsall has shared his voice with the country quartet The Oak Ridge Boys. Although formed in 1947, the singer joined the group before they recorded hits like “Bobbie Sue”, “American Made”, and “Elvira”. Spending the last 50 years touring with the group, the singer recently announced that he was officially stepping away. Sharing the announcement on social media, Bonsall will not finish The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour.

While the singer performed using a stool after suffering from pulmonary embolisms, Bonsall shared an update on his condition and the difficulties it caused him. He wrote on Twitter, “Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult.”

“Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years… — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) January 3, 2024

Although marking the end of an era, Bonsall took a moment to thank the band and staff for always supporting him. He also asked for fans to continue “praying” for his recovery. “It has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying.”

Joe Bonsall Urges Fans To Support New Member

While shocking to fans, the Oak Ridge Boys won’t be without a tenor singer thanks to Ben James. Naming him as his replacement, the new singer first met the band at a concert in 2022. He remembered his interaction with Bonsall, explaining, “Joe handed me the mic and said, ‘You’ve got the next verse,’ And I’m not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira’ was always on repeat when I was growing up. It’s still one of those timeless songs that never grow old.”

Wanting fans to show him the same love and respect, Bonsall added in his statement, “There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The @oakridgeboys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!”

Excited about the farewell tour, band member Richard Sterban took a moment to “Thank God” for allowing him to perform for half a century and called the tour a “celebration”. “I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us. This is a celebration and we hope to see you there.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)