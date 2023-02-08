Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille

Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.

The tour will kick off on May 27 at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa, California, and continue through a series of arena dates across North America before ending on September 19 in Toronto, Canada. Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille serve as support acts throughout the trek.

In 2021, Duran Duran released their 15th album Future Past with production by iconic composer Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, who also co-wrote and performs on their track “Wing,” and DJ Erol Alkan, following his work on The Killers’ hit “The Man.” Featured guests on Future Past include Swedish artist Tove Lo, David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, and Blur’s Graham Coxon, among others.

Duran Duran at the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The band’s recent docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, closed out a momentous year for Duran Duran and segued into their 2022 send-off, a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square in New York City.

In November 2022, Duran Duran released a 2LP Future Past, featuring all 15 tracks along with the band’s cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years” and two art booklets.

“I feel really good about what we’ve done,” said John Taylor in a 2021 interview with American Songwiter. “When you have the kind of success that Duran had out of the gate, millions and millions of albums sold, then I go on Spotify and see how many views or followers [someone like] Olivia Rodrigo has, I have to tell myself, ‘Yea, but nobody owns an Olivia Rodrigo record, and there’s millions of Duran records out there.’ They’re like trophies now. People have heirlooms.”

Duran Duran’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:



5/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

5/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

5/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

6/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

6/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

6/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

6/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

6/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

6/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

6/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

6/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

6/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

8/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

8/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

8/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

8/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

8/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

9/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

9/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

9/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

9/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

9/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

9/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

9/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

9/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

9/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Read our full interview with Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Roger Taylor HERE.

Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR