Duran Duran Hints a Biopic Could Be Their Next Big Project

Having sold over 100 million albums, won two Grammy Awards, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the hit band Duran Duran achieved success with hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf.” Although formed in the late 1970s, the band continues to take the stage. Their last album, Danse Macabre, released just a few years ago in 2023. With a legacy spanning five decades, it seemed only fitting that their story would make it to the silver screen. But according to musician John Taylor, a film about the group might be too big to tell.

Speaking with Metro about the idea of a biopic, Taylor looked back to films like Rocketman, which told the story of Elton John. “I think the problem is, with Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, they were focused on one guy, one creative genius, and everything kind of worked around that.”

While not criticizing the films, Taylor insisted that the group’s success focused on more than just one person. “With us, if you go all the way back to the band that exploded in the 80s, you’ve got five guys. So it becomes almost more like an Ocean’s 11, and it’s about the interplay between five. I think that’s a little bit more complex.”

John Taylor Explains The Heart Of Duran Duran

With Taylor not entirely sold on a film or series, he admitted that a “few scripts” made their way to him. Although not giving away any details about what they consisted of, he promised there were no production plans yet.

Aside from how he believed the story of the band should be told, Taylor found interest in films showing a hero overcoming obstacles to achieve their goal. And when it came to the hit group, he insisted, “I suppose what Duran Duran is about, in a way, is friendship. We are kind of like a friendship group that makes music.”

Although fans might have to wait a little longer to see a biopic of Duran Duran in theaters, the band is preparing for a string of shows in the United States that will celebrate the end of 2025. And with concerts already scheduled in 2026, the band proves their greatest legacy may not be a film, but the enduring bond they’ve built together.

(Photo by Sergione Infuso – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)