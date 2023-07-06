Eagles Reveal Final Tour May Run Through 2025

After more than 50 years, the Eagles will close the chapter on their touring days with their The Long Goodbye Final Tour. The tour will kick off in the fall of 2023, and dates are expected to run through 2025.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals, and setbacks of many kinds,” said the band in a statement. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Still in its planning stages, according to the band, with more dates possibly added on at a later date, the 12-date tour will feature Steely Dan.

The final tour, featuring the Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, is currently scheduled to start on Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and go through several major cities within the U.S. before wrapping up on Nov. 14 in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” said the Eagles. “So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand.”



The band continued, “We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The Eagles The Long Goodbye Final Tour 2023:

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arenanergy Center

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images