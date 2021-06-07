The Eagles Add More East Coast Dates to Rescheduled ‘Hotel California’ Tour

Surviving Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Deacon Frey, son of the late, great Glenn Frey, and their long-time friend Vince Gill announce six more East Coast dates to their rescheduled ‘Hotel California’ tour.

The Eagles’ tour began in February 2020, and the band played throughout the month until COVID-19 halted the original run, pushing until September and October, then further due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic conditions.

As of June 7, the tour will begin on August 22 with six new dates in New York City, Boston, and Washington, DC before the original start with a two-night run at Pepsi Center in Denver, September 16 and 18. The 18-stop tour will wrap with two nights at the Chase Center in San Francisco, October 22 and 23. In between, the Eagles will play one night in Dallas, two nights in Phoenix and St. Paul, and three nights in Los Angeles.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year. The show features a full-album performance of the supergroup’s 1976 classic, with the Eagles playing alongside an orchestra and a choir, as well as a second set of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 17, at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets to the original concerts will be honored at the newly scheduled shows. Those who are unable to attend can request a refund via LiveNation or the place where they originally purchased their tickets.

More information is available here.

Hotel California 2021 Tour Dates

(Added dates in bold)

August 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 31 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center