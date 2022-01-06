Eagles Extend North American Tour

Late last year, Americans Songwriter reported that famed American rock band the Eagles announced their Hotel California tour for 2022.

Well, thanks to popular demand, those dates have been extended.

Now, the dozen, or so, dates the band had announced last month have been increased by a bunch more.

The band announced on Thursday (January 6), that a dozen new stops are included in these cities—Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT.

For each date (see complete list below), the band will play their popular album, Hotel California, in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. And after a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. All shows, a press release says, will begin at 8 PM.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on January 14 at 10 AM local time. Check HERE for complete tour and ticket information.  

The Grammy Award-winning, Los Angeles-born band, which will be comprised of frontman Don Henley, guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Timothy B. Schmit, singer, and guitar player Vince Gill, and vocalist Deacon Frey, son of former Eagles singer Glenn Frey, will be sure to please fans on their upcoming 22 dates, which begin in February and run through May.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year.

The Eagles, who are known as one of the best-selling bands of all time, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The band, which released its self-titled debut album in 1972, is sure to have many fans staying at the proverbial hotel. Check out the live concert footage below.

Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

On sale January 14th:  

Thu Mar 17       Cleveland, OH               Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse**

Sat Mar 19         Chicago, IL                    United Center

Tue Mar 22       Indianapolis, IN           Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Mar 24      Detroit, MI                     Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 26        Pittsburgh, PA               PPG Paints Arena

Mon Mar 28     Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center**

Tue Apr 19        Columbus, OH               Nationwide Arena

Thu Apr 21        Buffalo, NY                     KeyBank Center

Sat Apr 23         Belmont Park, NY         UBS Arena

Thu Apr 28       Nashville, TN                 Bridgestone Arena

Mon May 16     Tulsa, OK                         BOK Center

Wed May 25     Salt Lake City, UT          Vivint Arena

Currently on sale:                       

Sat Feb 19         Savannah, GA                 Enmarket Arena

Mon Feb 21      Charlotte, NC                  Spectrum Center

Thu Feb 24       Orlando, FL                     Amway Center

Fri Feb 25         Ft. Lauderdale, FL          FLA Live Arena

Mon Feb 28      Tampa, FL                       Amalie Arena

Wed Mar 02     Raleigh, NC                     PNC Arena

Fri Mar 04        Atlanta, GA                      State Farm Arena

Sat May 14        Houston, TX                   Toyota Center

Thu May 19      Austin, TX                        Moody Center ATX

Fri May 20        Austin, TX                       Moody Center ATX

**Tickets not available through Ticketmaster   

Leave a Reply

Guided By Voices Reveal 35th Album, Share “Excited Ones,” 35 Years Since Debut

David Bowie Estate Announces Reissue of Five Bowie Albums, Livestream Today