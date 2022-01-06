Eagles Extend North American Tour

Late last year, Americans Songwriter reported that famed American rock band the Eagles announced their Hotel California tour for 2022.

Well, thanks to popular demand, those dates have been extended.

Now, the dozen, or so, dates the band had announced last month have been increased by a bunch more.

The band announced on Thursday (January 6), that a dozen new stops are included in these cities—Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT.

For each date (see complete list below), the band will play their popular album, Hotel California, in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. And after a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. All shows, a press release says, will begin at 8 PM.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on January 14 at 10 AM local time. Check HERE for complete tour and ticket information.

The Grammy Award-winning, Los Angeles-born band, which will be comprised of frontman Don Henley, guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Timothy B. Schmit, singer, and guitar player Vince Gill, and vocalist Deacon Frey, son of former Eagles singer Glenn Frey, will be sure to please fans on their upcoming 22 dates, which begin in February and run through May.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year.

The Eagles, who are known as one of the best-selling bands of all time, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The band, which released its self-titled debut album in 1972, is sure to have many fans staying at the proverbial hotel. Check out the live concert footage below.

Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

On sale January 14th:

Thu Mar 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse**

Sat Mar 19 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Mar 22 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Mar 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 26 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Mon Mar 28 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center**

Tue Apr 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu Apr 21 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sat Apr 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thu Apr 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Mon May 16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed May 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

Currently on sale:

Sat Feb 19 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Mon Feb 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thu Feb 24 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Fri Feb 25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

Mon Feb 28 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Wed Mar 02 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Fri Mar 04 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sat May 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu May 19 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Fri May 20 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

**Tickets not available through Ticketmaster