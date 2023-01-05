Eagles Extend Hotel California Tour in 2023 with Vince Gill

The Eagles have extended their ongoing Hotel California Tour, which started in 2019, with an additional six new dates in 2023.

Kicking off on March 25 in Jacksonville, Florida, the new shows will run through April 7 in Newark, New Jersey, and follow the band’s current dates scheduled for February through March 2023.

Originally launched in 2019, the Hotel California Tour was stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic before resuming again in 2021.

Continuing from the previous tour, the upcoming shows will feature a performance of the classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by a choir and orchestra as a celebration of the recent 45th anniversary of the album in 2021.

The second half of the show features a greatest hits set, including hits “Take It Easy,” “Take It to the Limit,” and “Seven Bridges Road,” among others.

Eagles band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit will also be joined by special guest Vince Gill, who has toured with the band on previous dates.

Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

Feb. 19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Feb. 24 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Feb. 25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 3 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 30 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

April 4 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Photo: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns