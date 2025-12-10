Joe Walsh Set To Auction 800 Personal Treasures To Help America’s Veterans

While known for the legacy he helped create with the Eagles, Joe Walsh spent time in other groups like the James Gang and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. He even explored a solo career with hits like “Life’s Been Good” and “All Night Long.” Loving every second of his time in the music industry, Walsh prepared to auction off more than 800 personal items. But don’t worry – Walsh didn’t need the money. The singer hoped the auction would help raise funds to support American veterans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking place on December 16 and 17 at Life’s Been Good: Joe Walsh, fans can bid on an assortment of items owned by the singer. Looking over the list, it included guitars, amps, shirts, jackets, hats, pants, and even cars. Considered “priceless items” throughout Walsh’s career, the auction had more to do with the military than highlighting the singer’s legacy. And for Walsh, the auction had a deep connection to his past.

Raised in Wichita, Kansas, Walsh’s father was a pilot in the United States Air Force. Sadly, while Walsh was still a child, his father passed away due to a mid-air collision over Okinawa in 1949.

Discussing the impact the military had on his life over the years, Walsh insisted, “War is hell for everyone involved. I lost my father when I was a baby, before I could even make a memory of him. I stopped counting the number of friends I lost in the Vietnam War or that came home forever scarred mentally or physically or both. We’ve only just begun to appreciate the long-term impacts on our troops home from Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Not only wanting to discuss helping veterans, Walsh needed to take action. “I had to do something and seeing as though rock-and-roll seems to be what I do best, it’s also the least I could do for those who have served and continue to serve our country.”

[RELATED: How Joe Walsh Used a Signature Guitar to Pay Homage to the Man Who “Saved Him” During a Lonely Summer in New York City]

Just A Sample Of Joe Walsh’s Collection Up For Sale

Looking at a few of the items up for sale at VetsAid, fans can own a sunburst Alvarez Yairi DY88 SB acoustic electric guitar. The current bid sits at $2,500. Another instrument, a Bohemian surf wax can guitar, started at $4,500.

That was just the start. For those looking for some fashion, Walsh’s 1970s leather and suede jacket could be yours for $1750. And if leather isn’t your style, how about a vintage Japanese bomber jacket embroidered with two white tigers? Starting bid – $450.

If speed is your thing – Walsh also had that covered. Currently sitting at a $70,000 bid, the singer placed his 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 up for auction. Adding great music with some American muscle, the auction hoped to honor Walsh while supporting those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

For fans wanting to take part in the special auction, they can head over to Julien’s Auctions to register. Once completed, fans have four ways to participate. They can place a bid on the website, bid over the phone, bid in person, or bid in advance using an absentee bid.

In parting with the instruments, clothes, and memories that shaped his legendary career, Walsh aims to transform his personal history into meaningful support for veterans, proving that his legacy isn’t just about the music, but the lives he strives to help.

(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)