Maroon 5 Returns to Stage for First Time Following Adam Levine Sexting Scandal

Maroon 5 returned to the stage this weekend (Oct. 1) for the first time since frontman Adam Levine’s sexting scandal. The band played a seven-song set at Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Event” fundraiser with the NBA great’s foundation being the beneficiary of the night.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, the show at the MGM Grand Garden saw Levine and co. play through their biggest hits, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “One More Night,” “Animals,” and “Makes Me Wonder.” Elsewhere, O’Neal himself towered over Levine as the two duetted on “This Love.”

The concert raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, with all of the proceeds going to charity. Reportedly, the show generated $3.15 million through corporate support, a live auction and table sales. The show also featured appearances by Pitbull, H.E.R., Maren Morris and comedian John Mulaney.

The band made no mention of the blow-up last month that was brought on by allegations that Levine carried on a one-year affair with an Instagram model, Summer Stroh, despite being married to Victoria’s Secret model Bahati Prinsloo and expecting his third child.

Levine commented on the incident in an Instagram story saying, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The show in Vegas was a precursor to a 16-date Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, which will kick off in the Spring of 2023. Watch fan-shot footage of the night below.

(Photo by Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images)