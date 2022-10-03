HARDY in Recovery After Tour Bus Crash

“I’m alive and that’s all that matters,” country singer-songwriter HARDY said, updating fans on his Instagram Story. “I love you all.”

Sunday morning (Oct. 2), at around 2:30, the “One Beer” artist and three others were injured in a tour bus accident, heading home after completing a run of shows in Bristol, Tennessee. The bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by The Tennessean.

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,” he broke the news to fans in an Instagram post after the crash. “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

The singer explained that while he has been released from the hospital, doctors have ordered him to “recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.” The singer is scheduled to play a show with Morgan Wallen on Oct. 8 in Arlington, Texas.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers,” he asked in the statement, promising to keep fans updated in the following days.

The award-winning songwriter dropped his Hixtape: Vol 2 in 2021, catching up with American Songwriter to discuss the release. Talking about music and looking to the future, he explained in the interview: “I want to continue to grow as an artist. I want my songs to get better. …I want to continue to find— “stability” is not the right word because I don’t think I’m mentally “unstable.” But a big part of when I think about the future is that I want to make sure that I’m happy and that my fiancée-and-future-wife is happy. And I want to have a normal life amidst all the craziness. I’m always keeping that in mind and I’m always trying to stay one step ahead of that, as well.”

Here’s to a quick recovery and a continuation of his contributions to songwriting.

Photo Credit: Ryan Smith/Big Loud PR