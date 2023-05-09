Dolly Parton Reveals Official Release Date and Tracklist for Rock Album, ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton made a promise at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction that she would release a rock-inspired album, and she kept her word. The genre–bending artist announced the tracklist of the highly anticipated record along with the release date.

Videos by American Songwriter

The whopping 30-song project titled Rockstar, is expected to arrive on November 17, 2023, via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group. The album will also be available as a 4 LP set, 2 CD set, and digital downloads, and will be accessible on all streaming services.

The album marks Parton’s first-ever rock collection. In honor of the legendary venture, the powerhouse joined forces with some of today’s biggest stars and icons from multiple genres. Lizzo, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, P! nk, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, and many more will appear on the record.

Photo by Vijat Mohindra

Parton and her special guests tackle Rock & Roll classics such as—“Free Bird,” “Purple Rain,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Stairway To Heaven,” and “Heartbreaker,” to name a few. Parton will drop 21 recognizable rock anthems and nine original tracks in total.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” said Parton in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The platinum-selling vocalist will give fans a glimpse of what to expect at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, with a historical performance of her lead single “World on Fire.”

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Starting Tuesday, May 9, through Sunday, May 14, exclusive merchandise will be available to purchase in support of the extraordinary project and the 2023 ACM Awards. Parton will also be hosting the star-studded evening alongside country hitmaker Garth Brooks. The ACM Awards will stream live at 7 p.m. CT from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Photo Credit: Vijat Mohindra

Rockstar Track Listing:

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora) World on Fire Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting) Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry) Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty) Either Or (feat. Kid Rock) I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) Purple Rain Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton) I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton) Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin) Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry) Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John) Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge) Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) We Are The Champions Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon) What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry) You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald) I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame