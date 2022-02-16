Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.

“We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party,” wrote Vedder. “The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care… Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows and anyone who cannot attend is encouraged to get a refund at point-of-purchase.”

Vedder recently kicked off his tour—his first in nearly a decade since his second album Ukulele Songs—in support of third release Earthling with his band the Earthlings, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP keyboardist and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Frames’ guitarist and singer Glen Hansard, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and producer and guitarist Andrew Watt.

Produced by Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Ed Sheeran), the 13-track album features collaborations with Ringo Starr, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder, in addition to a montage of Vedder’s late estranged father.

Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings recently played their first public show at the Beacon Theater in New York on Feb. 2 and 3, and another private show at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York prior to the album release on Feb. 11. The 16-track setlist from the latter show featured nine tracks off Earthling in addition to covers of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “Room At The Top,” R.E.M.’s ‘Drive,” and “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles.

