Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings Play Rare Show Ahead of New LP

Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings played a rare (and private) show on Tuesday (February 1) at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

It’s the first gig ahead of a new tour from the Pearl Jam frontman’s solo side project that officially kicked off this week. The group’s first public show was Thursday at New York City’s Beacon Theater.

Vedder’s cadre of players includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP member, and current Pearl Jam touring musician Josh Klinghoffer, guitarist Andrew Watt, bassist Chris Chaney of NHC and Jane’s Addiction, and guitarist Glen Hansard.

Check out a clip of the group from Jonathan Cohen, who wrote on Twitter, “Eddie Vedder+Earthlings kicking off tour @ Beacon Theatre in NY. Set so far: Drive (REM), Room at the Top (Petty), Here Comes the Sun (Harrison), The Haves, I’ll Be Waiting, Invincible, The Dark, Power of Right, Fallout Today, Long Way, Tender Mercies, Wishlist, Brother the Cloud”

The private gig included 16 songs, nine of which were tracks from the project’s forthcoming LP, Earthling, set to drop on February 11.

Vedder & The Earthlings started the show with covers—R.E.M.’s “Drive,” Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “Room At The Top” and The Beatles’ “Here Comes The Sun.”

According to a recent interview with MOJO, Vedder will feature some big-name guests on the new Earthling record, including Elton John, Ringo Starr, and Stevie Wonder. There will also be a montage of Vedder’s late father, whom he didn’t know very well.

Vedder has already released two singles for the project, “Long Way,” “Brother the Cloud” and “The Haves.”

Pearl Jam also shared the news on social media. “Announcing the official tracklist for Eddie Vedder’s upcoming album, Earthling. The next single, “Brother the Cloud,” will be released on Friday, January 14th along with a digital pre-order for the album. Earthling will be released on Friday, February 11th.”

Vedder previously announced a 2022 tour to support the forthcoming solo release. Check out those dates below. The dates kick off on February 3 in New York and run through the month, ending with two shows in Vedder’s adopted hometown of Seattle, Washington at the famed Benaroya Hall.

Eddie Vedder Tour dates:

02-03 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-04 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-06 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

02-09 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

02-15 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

02-17 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

02-21 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

02-22 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Eddie Vedder Earthling Track List:

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Photo: Danny Clinch / Republic Records media