EDM Festival Stage Collapses, Kills One Person with Dozens More Injured

High winds caused a section of the main stage at the Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain, to collapse early on August 13. One person, a young man in his 20s, was killed by the collapse and dozens of other festival-goers were injured.

The Medusa Festival, an EDM event, was scheduled to feature DJs David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, and more. In light of the recent tragedy, however, the festival has been canceled.

DJ Miguel Serna was performing on stage right before the collapse when winds reached 50 miles per hour. “It was a tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” Serna wrote in a social media post. “The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected [area]. It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock.”

A few hours after the collapse, festival organizers released an official statement along with the cancelation of the event. “We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened [earlier]. The management of Medusa Festival would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night,” Medusa organizers wrote on Facebook. “It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours.”

Ximo Puig, a Valencia government official, added: “A terrible accident that shocks all of us. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died early this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera.”

Around 50,000 people were reported to have been in attendance at the time of the accident.

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images