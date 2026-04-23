Ella Langley Bests Beyoncé as Country’s New Leading Lady Continues Historic Chart Run

In October 2025, Ella Langley teased her newest album, Dandelion, with the single “Choosin’ Texas.” While excited for the song’s release, even Langley had no idea how big the song would become. It quickly soared to the top of the US Hot Country Songs chart. But again, “Choosin’ Texas” was just a sample of a larger body of work. And on April 10, she shared the full album, which once again saw Langley not only make history but beat one of the biggest names in music—Beyoncé.

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While Dandelion is Langley’s sophomore album, the country singer is wasting little time climbing the ranks of the genre. When released, Dandelion, like “Choosin Texas,” found its way to the top of the charts. That included US Top Country Albums, UK Country Albums, and the coveted US Billboard 200. Although thrilled over the reception her album received, the current Hot Country Songs chart showed Langley owned 17 slots on the board.

Looking at the current lineup on the Hot Country Songs chart, Langley placed a majority of her songs from Dandelion on the list. The only song from Langley that didn’t come from Dandelion was “Girl You’re Take Home,” which was featured on her debut studio album, Hungover.

But how did Langley beat Beyoncé? Back in 2024, Beyoncé offered a unique chapter in her career when she released her own country album, Cowboy Carter. Coming packed with songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”, the album brought 16 tracks to the Hot Country Songs chart. But now, with Langley’s 17, she holds the fourth-most impressive week from a female on the same chart.

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Ella Langley Faces More Than Taylor Swift On The Charts

With Langley already a top country star after only two albums, many wonder how long before she challenges the No. 1 spot, held by Taylor Swift. According to Billboard, she tallied 18 songs with her Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Not far off from Langley’s 17, Swift beat her own record with Red (Taylor’s Version), which brought 21 songs to the chart. And if that wasn’t enough, she extended that number to 22 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Although Beyonce, Swift, and Langley dominated the charts, none came close to Morgan Wallen. When I’m the Problem hit streaming platforms, all but one song featured on the album hit the chart. For those who might need a reminder, I’m the Problem had a total of 37 songs.

As for Langley, she wasn’t just climbing the charts – she was reshaping them. Surpassing artists like Beyoncé highlights how quickly her impact is growing in country music. If the momentum continues, she could soon be challenging the genre’s biggest records.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)