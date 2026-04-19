Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Surprise Tuscaloosa Fans With a Heartbreaking Unreleased Duet

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley are teaming up on a new track. During Wallen’s tour stop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Langley, who opened the show, joined the headliner on stage to perform the song, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

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“Ella wrote this song and sent it me about a month ago and I loved it,” Wallen told the crowd, according to Billboard.

Langley then revealed that the track will be released on April 24. She and Wallen then performed the song, which the outlet described as a “passionate mid-tempo heartbreaker.”

Following the pair’s time on stage, Langley’s fans realized that she has been teasing the single for weeks. In the music video for “Choosin’ Texas,” a van appeared with a license plate that reads “ICLYA,” an apparent nod to the title of the new song.

As for the duet with Wallen, he and Langley seemingly hinted that they’d be working together earlier this month. At the time, Langley joined Wallen onstage at The Pinnacle in Nashville to perform “Sand in My Boots.”

It’s unclear what album “I Can’t Love You Anymore” will appear on. Langley just put out her latest LP, Dandelion, so the track may pop up on an eventual deluxe version of the album. Alternatively, it may be part of Wallen’s next project, which has yet to be announced.

Both artists have had past success with duets. Langley and Riley Green had hits with “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do,” while Wallen and Tate McRae successfully teamed up for “What I Want.”

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley on Tour

In addition to Langley, Wallen has tapped artists including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett to open for him during his run.

While on the road, Wallen play in cities including Las Vegas, Denver, and Chicago, before concluding the trek on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Currently, Langley is opening for Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour. However, she’ll soon set off on her own Dandelion Tour. Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth will open for Langley on her trek.

She’ll travel across the U.S. during her tour, which is slated to conclude Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

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