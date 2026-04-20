Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (April, 20, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

Just last week, American Idol celebrated a special night as the contestants and judges honored the 2026 induction class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Welcoming icons like Phil Collins and Iron Maiden into the Rock Hall, the night featured the Top 9 performing covers from those being inducted. And to end the night, Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 7. With the remaining singers quickly dwindling, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

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Heading into the special Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night, the contestants received some help from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. But even with each singer giving their best performance of the season, Rae and Philmon Lee were sent home. With only a few episodes left, American Idol will return tonight with yet another themed episode.

Although the American Idol production traveled to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, a few weeks ago, the show will once again highlight the magical world with Disney Night. Moving from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the singers will channel their inner child as they perform some of the most beloved songs in Disney’s history.

[RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Newest Inductees Revealed Live on ‘American Idol’– Here’s Who’s in the Class of 2026]

‘American Idol’ Welcomes Back Season 3 Alum For “Disney Night”

Among those contestants who remained a top competitor was Hannah Harper. Showing the wide range of her voice week after week, she took the stage to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” As she hit the final note, Harper was showered in praise as Carrie Underwood said, “Absolutely gorgeous — the perfect song for you to choose.”

Luke Bryan couldn’t help but forget he was judging American Idol when listening to Harper. “It made me forget I was judging on American Idol. It was like I was at an awards show.”

With a special night on American Idol, the show wouldn’t be complete without a special guest. Returning to the show that first launched her career, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will be on hand to offer those remaining singers some much-needed advice when wanting to cover songs that defined childhoods all over the world.

To make it better, Hudson is a prime example of the career that can sprout from American Idol. Although a contestant, the hitmaker came in 7th. Yet, that didn’t remotely stop her from producing a career that brought fame, accolades, and her own show.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)