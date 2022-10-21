Elle King Teases Countryfied Album ‘Come Get Your Wife’ With Single “Try Jesus”

After successfully toppling the pop world, Elle King has now set her sights on country music. Since making the move in 2016, she has been steadily rising in the ranks, kicking ass, taking names, and breaking records.

Though her one-off efforts have been more than successful, she is set to officially stake her claim in the genre with her latest – and most countryfied – album, Come Get Your Wife. She’s dubbed the LP as “12-slices of truth and laughter.” The whole helping is set for release on January 27 of next year. Pre-order the record, here.

Ahead of the full album’s release, King has shared a music video for “Try Jesus,” an anthemic song about curbing bad habits (of the boyfriend persuasion) and turning to a higher power. “A good song is a good song. This one felt like a blessing,” she tells American Songwriter.

Directed by Edi Patterson of HBO’s Righteous Gemstones, the video is in particular King fashion, imbuing a healthy dose of humor into what otherwise could be a bitter situation. She adds, “Of course, I would take a song about a blessing and make a video like this one.”

Check it out below.

Of the rest of the impending album, King says she found herself experiencing creative freedom she had seldom felt before.

“When I was first starting out in rock music I felt like I was trying so hard to be someone I thought I needed to be. I pushed down this whole part of myself,” she says. “I had no idea that making this record would be so creatively freeing. I’m being more vulnerable.”

The album title, Come Get Your Wife, continues the theme of laughing at a bad situation. “I was hanging out with a bunch of guys—well-respected people in the country community—I was kind of running my mouth and playing drinking games. At some point, I said a joke, that any man would’ve gotten away with, but some very unhappy guy shouted at my partner, “come get your wife!”

She adds, “It struck a chord with me. It’s funny, but I also want it to be about inclusion. I can go head-to-head with the boys. I’ve turned, laughed it off, and kept on chugging.”

Elsewhere on the album is an ode to her son (“Lucky”), her record-breaking duet with Miranda Lambert (“Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home”), and a call back to her roots (“Ohio”). Check out the full tracklisting below.

Come Get Your Wife Track Listing:

1. Ohio

2. Before You Met Me

3. Try Jesus

4. Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) with Miranda Lambert

5. Lucky

6. Worth A Shot with Dierks Bentley

7. Tulsa

8. Crawlin’ Mood

9. Bonafide

10. Blacked Out

11. Out Yonder

12. Love Go By

Elle King Pilgrimage 2022 by Harrison Haake / American Songwriter