Ellie Goulding Gives Update after Almost Being Struck by Pyro Prop Onstage

In video footage shared to TikTok, Ellie Goulding had a close encounter with a fiery prop on stage during a performance at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England on August 27. Just this past Wednesday, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer posted on her Instagram Story, explaining to fans that the incident left her unharmed.

In the 15-second clip that was shared to TikTok, Goulding was performing her hit song “Miracle,” which originally featured Calvin Harris. Goulding dances around the stage and soon finds herself stopping at a certain spot towards the edge of the stage. Then, a fiery bolt unexpectedly shot up from the stage, narrowly missing Goulding’s face. Following the incident, the singer continued playing like nothing was wrong after shouting “Ah fuck!”

On Wednesday (August 30), Goulding mentioned the incident in a caption on her Instagram Story. “To those asking, I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face,” Goulding wrote. “Face is intact. Love you thank you.”

Goulding released her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, on April 7. During an April interview with Vogue, she discussed why she strayed away from personal elements in her latest album.

“Sometimes I’m just not in the mood to sing about myself,” Goulding told the publication. “To be honest, there was definitely an element of escapism, but I was also trying to move away a bit from the very personal, introspective side of my last record, Brightest Blue. I just wasn’t really in the mood to write ballads.”

In an interview with American Songwriter‘s Tina Benitez-Eves, Goulding further discussed the difference between Higher Than Heaven and Brightest Blue. “It really is the opposite of ‘Brightest Blue.’ When I got back in the studio, I just wanted to write straight-up records that have my lyrical style and my taste for electronic music,” Goulding said. “It was really refreshing just going in and writing for fun.”

Later in the Vogue interview, Goulding discussed how the stories of people around her impact her songs. “It’s always about storytelling for me,” Goulding said. “I was on a plane recently, flying back from somewhere by myself, and I met someone in the queue and we just chatted.

“I think we both had nervously had a few drinks before flying, and he just talked about his life. It sounds cheesy, but it’s just little moments like that,” Goulding continued. “I don’t go out actively seeking dramatic stories from people, but even if I was at my very happiest version now, and nothing else bad ever happened to me, there’s still loads of things I could draw from.”

