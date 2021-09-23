Elton John and Charlie Puth Debut New Single, “After All”

One’s a legendary songwriter, the other is likely to be one in the future, but on Wednesday (September 22), the duo of Elton John and Charlie Puth debuted a new single, “After All,” from John’s forthcoming 16-song collection, The Lockdown Sessions, out October 22.

Hear the new single here:

The Lockdown Sessions will also include collaborations between the fabulous British artist and musicians like Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, and Stevie Nicks. Fans can pre-order here.

Of the collaboration with Puth, John says in a press release, “Charlie is an amazing musician; we just hit it off. He’s become a friend and a friend of the family. Our children love him and he loves them. Everyone we’ve worked with on The Lockdown Sessions I’ve really gotten closer to them, it’s quite amazing.”

He continues, “With ‘After All’ Charlie and I were in the studio, just the two of us. He’s got a little home set up with his keyboards, synths, and Pro Tools. I played electric piano and actually wrote the song all the way through and then Charlie wrote the lyrics pretty quickly. He’s incredibly quick, Charlie. We just had an amazing chemistry in the studio.”

Charlie Puth also added, “As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life. It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together. He is world-class and the true definition of a musical genius. Being a part of his musical journey is a dream come true.”