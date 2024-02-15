Elton John Done With Touring but Not Music, Rumors Claim He Is Working on New Album

It is simply overwhelming to understand the amount of success that followed Elton John throughout his career on stage. For over 60 years, the singer mesmerized and entertained fans all over the world. At the same time, he sold over 300 million albums, won 5 Grammy Awards, and received a spot in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Considered a legendary icon in music, Elton retired from touring after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. But just because he is done with the stage doesn’t mean he is done with music as rumors circulated a new album might be in the works.

Speaking with The Sun, an insider claimed that Elton was currently working on a “Top Secret” album that could hit shelves later this year. “It’s all been very top secret but Elton is back in the studio working on a new album. Time frames are always movable but the fourth quarter has been pencilled in terms of a release date.” The source continued, “He adores music and that will never change but the desire to be as busy as he was has waned.”

With Elton spending over 50 years on stage, the source detailed how he stepped away from touring to spend more time with his family. Loving his downtime, the source added, “Elton will still have a Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music and his finger is very much still on the pulse; he just wants to slow down a bit and spend the time with his family but the new album is coming.”

Elton John Honors Those Who Made His Dream Possible

While wrapping up his tour, Elton shared with the audience his love and appreciation for their support over the years. He said, “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you.”

Instead of honoring his years in the music industry, Elton showered the fans with praise, knowing they made his dream possible. “You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes. But more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent. Thank you.”

Although no longer on the stage, it appears that fans of Elton might get the next best thing with a new album, but only time will tell if those rumors become a reality.

