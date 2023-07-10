Coldplay Gives Elton John a Heartfelt Sendoff Message

Coldplay left Elton John a heartfelt video message during the last show of the legendary singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Sweden. On July 8, John was performing at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena when a live broadcast featuring the band members of Coldplay was displayed onscreen.

Coldplay was playing a gig of their own at the time in Gothenburg, Sweden. John was also featured in a broadcast projected on the screen at Coldplay’s Gothenburg show.

After performing John’s “Rocketman,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a spoken tribute to the 76-year-old singer. He said, “Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us, everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation. Every time you’ve been kind to anybody.

“For everything you’ve done for LGBTQ. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for sexiness, and love and dressing gowns,” Martin added. “Everything you’ve done for music, everything Bernie has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much, happy retirement, and we’re going to miss you so much.”

John began his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September 2018 which consisted of 330 concerts held around the world. The tour started with a show on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

During what was promoted as his final live show, John had a farewell message of his own. The “Tiny Dancer” singer told his Stockholm audience, “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent.

“I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing — but that’s miles away,” John added. “I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it. And I don’t regret it tonight. I want to thank the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I’ll see you much sooner than you think. I love you guys!”

