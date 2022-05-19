New Elton John Doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Set for Disney+ Release

There’s a new Elton John documentary in the works, slated for release via the streaming service, Disney+ later this year.

The new doc, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, is from Academy Award-nominee RJ Cutler and filmmaker David Furnish.

According to Deadline, the movie was sold to Disney for some $30 million dollars.

The doc is reportedly comprised of unseen concert footage of John over the past 50 years. It also includes hand-written journals and present-day footage of John and his family, Deadline reports.

The doc is set for a festival run and a limited in-theaters release and it will then be made available exclusively via Disney+ later this year.

The centerpiece of the doc is John’s recent Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which includes the final gigs from John on tour over the past year or two. The tour culminated in his November show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was his final North American show.

The movie will also look at John’s first five years of his career during which he released 10 hit albums, seven of which went No. 1 from 1970 to 1975.

Said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: “There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture—he’s simply unrivaled. Like a good Disney story, Elton’s music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. He has been part of the Disney family since 1994 when he helped make The Lion King an instant classic, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with him on this new documentary.”

The doc will feature exclusive new interviews and performance clips from Madison Square Garden, London, and other big venues.

Said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television: “Working with R.J. Cutler and David Furnish on what will undoubtedly become the definitional film about the iconic Elton John is a great honor. Their incredible vision and intimate access to exclusive, never-before-seen anecdotes and footage will provide the deepest, most captivating insight yet into one of the world’s most beloved and prolific artists.”