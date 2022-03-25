Elton John’s 12 Best Lyrics

In Elton John’s 75 years, more than 50 of them have been spent writing some of the most memorable songs in pop and rock from “Tiny Dancer,” ‘Rocket Man,” “Good Bye Yellow Brick Road,” “Your Song,” “Candle In The Wind,” “Don’t Go On Breaking My Heart,” “Don’t Let The Sun Goes Down On Me,” “Sacrifice,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” and beyond—mostly written with his longtime co-writer and collaborator Bernie Taubin.

Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight in the town of Pinner, Middlesex, England on March 25, 1947, John was a precocious musician from his earliest years—even teaching himself how to play piano at the age of 4—before performing hits by Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Little Richard and more at family functions by the age of 7. When John was only 11, he enrolled in the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London where he studied for six years before going out to make his own music before he was even 18.

Starting out by playing piano in clubs and working with other artists, and in and out of bands, John first met the poet and lyricist Taupin in the late 1960s. The duo first started working in the late ’60s with John’s debut Empty Sky in 1969 and John’s self-titled album in 1970 with classic “Your Song” and continued on to 1971 Madman Across the Water and mega-hit “Tiny Dancer.”

John loved playing piano, but once admitted that he preferred writing over singing. “When I started I didn’t even want to sing,” said John. “I wanted to write songs and sit back and wait for the profits. Later I realized that it was not as lucrative as I thought and that you had to work a lot to earn a little money.”

Throughout the 1970s, John released hit after hit and soon became as known for his chart-topping songs as he was for his over-the-top costumes and glasses. “I wasn’t a sex symbol like [David] Bowie, Marc Bolan or Freddie Mercury, so I dressed more on the humorous side,” said John, “because if I was going to be stuck at the piano for two hours, I was going to make people look at me.”

Collaborating with everyone from Ringo Starr, Bolan, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Luciano Pavorotti, Ozzy Osbourne, George Michael, and dozens of artists across genres throughout his career, one highlight was working with John Lennon on 1974 “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night,” off Lennon’s fifth album Walls and Bridges. The pairing would lead to Lennon’s last major performance, when he appeared on stage during one of John’s shows at Madison Square Garden to perform the song with him on Thanksgiving Day, 1974.

Always prevalent and relevant, in 2021 John remixed his hit “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa and released the holiday song “Merry Christmas” with Ed Sheeran along with The Lockdown Sessions, recorded during the pandemic, with featured artists like Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and more.

“New music is where the future is,” said John in a 2021 interview when asked why he enjoyed working with new artists. “There’s a lot of nonsense, but there’s a lot of great stuff as well, which doesn’t sometimes see the light of day. So I try and give it the biggest boost as I can, and I love it.”

Now more than five decades in, John has sold more than 300 million records, won five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, a Tony for the Broadway hit Billy Elliot, and an Oscar for the song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from the movie Lion King. In 1994, John was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and later knighted “Sir” in 1998.

“Everything excites me, just, you know the life I’ve had, the career I’ve had, the family I’ve got,” said John. “Every day is a bonus. I’m sober. I’m clean, and I can appreciate life on life’s terms.”

Below is a mere snapshot of John’s best lyrics and choruses spanning his more than 50-year career.

“Tiny Dancer” (1971)

Blue-jean baby

L.A. Lady

Seamstress for the band

Pretty-eyed

Pirate smile

You’ll marry a music man

Ballerina

You must have seen her

Dancing in the sand

Now she’s in me

Always with me

Tiny dancer in my hand

“Your Song” (1971)

It’s a little bit funny, this feeling inside

I’m not one of those who can easily hide

I don’t have much money, but, boy, if I did

I’d buy a big house where we both could live

If I was a sculptor, heh, but then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show

I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do

My gift is my song, and this one’s for you

And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind, I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

“Rocket Man” (1973)

Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids

In fact it’s cold as hell

And there’s no one there to raise them

If you did

And all this science

I don’t understand

It’s just my job five days a week

A rocket man

A rocket man

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time

‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find

I’m not the man they think I am at home

Oh, no, no, no

I’m a rocket man

Rocket man, burning out his fuse up here alone

“Candle in the Wind” (1973)

Goodbye, Norma Jeane

Though I never knew you at all

You had the grace to hold yourself

While those around you crawled

They crawled out of the woodwork

And they whispered into your brain

They set you on the treadmill

And they made you change your name

And it seems to me you lived your life

Like a candle in the wind

Never knowing who to cling to

When the rain set in

And I would’ve liked to know you

But I was just a kid

Your candle burned out long before

Your legend ever did

“Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Part” (1976)

What have I gotta do to make you love me?

What have I gotta do to make you care?

What do I do when lightning strikes me?

And I wake up and find that you’re not there

What’ve I gotta do to make you want me?

Mmm hmm, what’ve I gotta do to be heard?

What do I say when it’s all over?

And sorry seems to be a hardest word

“I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blue” (1983)

… And I guess that’s why they call it the blues

Time on my hands should be time spent with you

Laughing like children, living like lovers

Rolling like thunder under the covers

And I guess that’s why they call it the blues

“I’m Still Standing” (1983)

You could never know what it’s like

Your blood like winter freezes just like ice

And there’s a cold lonely light that shines from you

You’ll wind up like the wreck you hide behind that mask you use

And did you think this fool could never win?

Well look at me, I’m coming back again

I got a taste of love in a simple way

And if you need to know while I’m still standing you just fade away

Don’t you know I’m still standing better than I ever did

Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid

I’m still standing after all this time

Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)” (1984)

If someone else is suffering enough oh to write it down

When every single word makes sense

Then it’s easier to have those songs around

The kick inside is in the line that finally gets to you

And it feels so good to hurt so bad

And suffer just enough to sing the blues

So turn ’em on, turn ’em on

Turn on those sad songs

When all hope is gone

Why don’t you tune in and turn them on

“Sacrifice” (1989)

It’s a human sign

When things go wrong

When the scent of her lingers

And temptation’s strong

Into the boundary

Of each married man

Sweet deceit comes calling

And negativity lands

Cold cold heart

Hard done by you

Some things look better, baby

Just passing through

And it’s no sacrifice

Just a simple word

It’s two hearts living

In two separate worlds

But it’s no sacrifice

No sacrifice

It’s no sacrifice at all

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (1995)

*Originally written and released in 1974, re-released featuring George Michael in 1995

Don’t let the sun go down on me

Although I search myself, it’s always someone else I see

I’d just allow a fragment of your life to wander free

But losin’ everything is like the sun goin’ down on me

“I Want Love” (2001)

I want love, but it’s impossible

A man like me, so irresponsible

A man like me is dead in places

Other men feel liberatedI can’t love, shot full of holes

Don’t feel nothing, I just feel cold

Don’t feel nothing, just old scars

Toughening up around my heart

But I want love, just a different kind

I want love, won’t break me down

Won’t brick me up, won’t fence me in

I want a love, that don’t mean a thing

That’s the love I want, I want love

“Electricity” (2004)

I can’t really explain it

I haven’t got the words

It’s a feeling that you can’t control

I suppose its like forgetting

Losing who you are

And at the same time

Something makes you whole

Its like that there’s a music

Playing in your ear

And I’m listening, and I’m listening

And then I disappear

…It’s a bit like being angry

It’s a bit like being scared

Confused and all mixed up

And mad as hell

It’s like when you’ve been crying

And you’re empty, and you’re full

I don’t know what it is

It’s hard to tell

