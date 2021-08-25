Elton John Hits the Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time in 21 Years with Dua Lipa Duet

For the first time since 2000, Elton John has a new Billboard Hot 100 hit. On the chart dated August 28, the legendary songwriter debuted at No. 81 for his new collaboration with Dua Lip, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).”

A mashup of John’s songs “Sacrifice” and “Rocket Man,” the tune is a pretty ingenious revamp of his cherished sound. Pairing his timeless melodies and Bernie Taupin’s lyrics with an irresistible, modern-disco-chic grove serves to make something fresh, yet blissfully nostalgic. Put together by the Australian dance trio Pnau, the song’s just at home in a club as it is in earbuds.

“This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I’m so happy we can now share it—I hope you all love it!” John said in a tweet

The last time John was on the Hot 100 was in 2000 for his song “Someday Out of the Blue.” Across his entire career, he’s had 68 entries, including “Bennie And The Jets,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Candle In The Wind,” which were all No. 1 hits.

The news comes as the rock world is reeling from the loss of Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday. “A very sad day,” John wrote on Twitter. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina, and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

As the legends of the 20th-century rock scene continue to reflect on the impactful legacies they’ve built, one thing is clear: they’re as beloved as ever. With John specifically, this might be his first Hot 100 entry in a while, but he still averages around 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, easily placing him within the ranks of the planet’s top 100 most popular artists. In September, the 74-year-old is set to embark on his 3-year farewell tour.

