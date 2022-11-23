Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gets $1 Million Donation from Saks

‘Tis the season for giving, and Elton John just received a massive donation for his foundation.

While John helped unveil Saks’ elaborate holiday windows and light display on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday (Nov. 22), the luxury department store announced that it’s donating $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund, which provides resources to people who have AIDS.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John says in a press statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect, and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care.”

“Saks is proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and partner with Sir Elton John, who shares our passion for self expression through creativity and fashion,” adds Saks CEO Marc Metrick. The legendary singer was joined by his husband David Furnish and their children, Zachary and Elijah, at the event where he performed “Your Song,” among others, according to Today.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was founded in 1992 in an effort to help end the AIDS epidemic. The foundation provides “non-discriminatory HIV information and compassionate care” to those living with AIDS, particularly members of the LGBTQ+ community, youth, and people who use drugs.

John recently wrapped the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20). He’ll take the tour to Australia and New Zealand in January 2023 before bringing it to a close in Sweden in July.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images