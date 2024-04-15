Emmy Russell Has Simple 4-Word Request for ‘American Idol’ Fans Heading Into the Top 14

“Y’all keep on voting!”

Those are the four words American Idol hopeful Emmy Russell has for fans of the show who are ready for the Top 14.

On the last episode of the hit music competition show, Russell made it to the Top 20, and there’s little surprise there. The talented singer/songwriter has delivered hit after hit with a level of emotional vulnerability and talent that has often been hard to find in recent seasons of Idol.

Emmy Russell Hits ‘American Idol’ Crew in the Feels

Before advancing to the Top 20, Russell performed another amazing original song, titled “Want You”.

“It’s just about me wanting someone that didn’t want me back,” Russell said before performing. “I really wished this person loved me like I loved them.”

The performance impressed the judges and even made host Ryan Seacrest a little bit emotional, prompting a cheeky bear hug from judge Luke Bryan.

The judges gushed over Russell’s heartfelt performance, even though the Idol contestant was a little bit nervous before launching into the song.

“Miss Emmy, that was one of my favorite original songs that you’ve sang,” judge Katy Perry said. “I know that you were just a little nervous.”

“That was so you,” Bryan noted. “I loved it because it was so real, and I think you could really feel the emotion in that. That is what your artistry is about and don’t lose that.”

“My dear, you are an incredible songwriter,” judge Lionel Richie chimed in. “Incredible performance.”

Clearly, it’s not going to be much of a shock if Emmy Russell makes it to the Top 14.

Who is Emmy Russell?

Emmy Russell has been making waves on American Idol since her first audition. This isn’t Russell’s first time trying to break into the music industry, either. She’s the granddaughter of famed country music legend Loretta Lynn, and Russell has also performed at the Grand Ol’ Opry.

It’s no surprise that she has a natural talent when it comes to singing and songwriting, but can she make it to the top of American Idol? Check out tonight’s episode to see if Russell makes it to Top 14!

Photo courtesy of American Idol on YouTube

