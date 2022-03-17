‘Encanto’ Actor Stephanie Beatriz Recorded Hit Song While in Labor

Men: we’ll never understand.

Indeed, men will never know the surreal achievement that Encanto actor Stephanie Beatriz just revealed in a recent interview with Variety.

Encanto, of course, is the hottest Disney movie, featuring a number of popular songs penned by the famed musical writer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But it might be Beatriz who has taken the cake for top achievement.

In the interview, Beatriz told the outlet that she recorded one of the songs—“Waiting on a Miracle”—while literally in labor. Her child, Rosaline, was born the next day.

Said Beatriz, “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out. But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

Beatriz, who also stars on the popular comedy television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, voiced the Encanto character Mirabel in the movie, released in December. Rosaline was born in August.

The director of Encanto, Byron Howard, told Variety that Disney knew Beatriz was very, very, very ready to have that baby,” but she didn’t know it was happening as she was recording.

Of her role in the hit film, Beatriz said, “Most of [my roles] I disappear into the character, and in a weird way it’s the same with this because it’s the most ‘like me’ role I’ve ever played, yet I’ve disappeared. It’s not my face, it’s an animated person.”

Check out “Waiting on a Miracle,” below, which, given the story, has taken on something of an entirely new meaning: the miracle of childbirth.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images