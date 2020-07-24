English singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist girl in red, whose underground bedroom pop hits include ‘girls’ and ‘we fell in love in october,’ has teamed up with Fender to design a one-of-a-kind Telecaster electric guitar in the colors of the rainbow flag to raise funds for LGBTQ+ charity the Kaleidoscope Trust.

The unique Player Series Telecaster, painted by girl in red, also known as Marie Ulven, is up for grabs right now via an online charity raffle page, with 100% of the proceeds raised being donated directly to the non-profit charity, dedicated to upholding the human rights of the LGBTQ+ community internationally.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ulvin said:

“As a privileged queer person, I feel it is important that I am as loud as possible. Music can create an incredible and safe space for those who need it the most and this feels like an authentic way I can help others in the community. My first electric guitar was a Fender and the rainbow flag is such an iconic and positive design that I hope everybody loves this guitar as much as I do. What’s better than raising money for an amazing cause and helping somebody to pursue their music dreams at the same time!?”

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Trust said, “We are thrilled to have the support of both girl in red and Fender in raising funds for Kaleidoscope Trust. As a charity that works alongside grassroots activists internationally and who are combating the inequalities faced by LGBT+ people, the proceeds raised from the raffle will help Kaleidoscope Trust to continue carrying out the critical work that we do towards ensuring a free, safe and equal world for LGBT+ people everywhere. Our community is being affected disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are grateful for girl in red’s support – not only through the proceeds from the raffle – but also in having the opportunity to highlight and raise awareness of the work that we do to help fight discrimination against LGBT+ individuals around the world.”

The Fender Next artist development program supports emerging artists of diverse genres, nationalities and identities of who are expanding the world of guitar in music and culture. The manufacturer provides the artists with gear and support to showcase their work, amplify their voice and introduce their music to new fans.

The guitar is available to win via a raffle system with entries starting from just £5 – so everyone can get involved, donate and help to raise funds for a fantastic cause.

Entries close on Sunday, August 2 at 11:59pm (London Time) Auction line HERE