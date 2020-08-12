For years, Brent Mason has been the go-to Nashville session guitarist for nearly every top artist in town. And he’ll often arrive at those sessions with his beloved 1967 Fender Telecaster in tow. After all, it’s Nashville and you’ve got to have a Telecaster in your arsenal.

Now, Mason teams up with Fender and releases the Brent Mason Telecaster®, each featuring top-of-the-line specs and a classic Telecaster® design. Two different models are available: a production run ($2,499.99), available September 15 as part of the new Stories Collection, and a Custom Shop Limited Edition model ($12,500), available now.

“My main – and most loved – guitar for over 35 years has been my 1967 Fender Telecaster®, so it feels great to see the Fender Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster® come to life,” Mason said. “I have lost count of the number of hit songs the guitar has featured on over the years, alongside the likes of Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Toby Keith…there are hundreds. It has some brilliant features – my favorite of which is the middle pickup with an extra volume control knob – and I can’t wait to see what the guitar can do in the hands of other players around the world.”

The Fender Stories Collection pays tribute to legendary musicians, their beloved modified Fender electric guitars and the extraordinary music they created together. As Fender states, the Brent Mason Telecaster® – a Fender production line model – is a faithful recreation of the trusty Telecaster® Mason discovered in a Nashville guitar shop in the early 1980s – a ’67/’68 model that had been stripped of its original finish and re-sprayed in gray auto primer. Mason went on to outfit the guitar with new pickups and controls and a Glaser™ Bender system, transforming it into the versatile all-in-one session guitar that we know and love today. Special features carefully selected by Mason include a Joe Glaser B-Bender system, a Seymour Duncan® mini-humbucker in the neck position, locking Sperzel® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap buttons.

The Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster® was painstakingly built by Master Builder Kyle McMillin and boasts a range of the finest possible features. These include a 2-Piece Offset Seam Ash body, a Quartersewn Maple neck, custom 6-saddle Tele bridge with a modified plate and saddles for the Joe Glaser B-Bender system and much more – all beautifully captured in a custom Heavy Relic® finish.

“The Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster® captures everything we hold dear at the Fender Custom Shop,” added Mike Lewis, Vice President Product Development, Fender Custom Shop. “Immaculate attention to detail, the finest custom features and unrivaled playability. We are immensely pleased with the results and feel the guitar is a true testament to one of the best guitar players of our times.”

“Brent Mason is known for his versatility, his precision and recognizable tone, and fans will find all three of those things right here in this guitar,” said Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Product.

ABOUT THE BRENT MASON TELECASTER® – $2,499.99

The Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster® recreates the prized Telecaster® he discovered in a Nashville guitar shop in the early eighties: a ‘67/68 model that had been stripped of its original finish and re-sprayed in gray auto primer. Brent outfitted it with new pickups and controls, as well as a Glaser™ Bender system – transforming it into a versatile all-in-one session guitar. Boasting a Joe Glaser B-Bender system, Seymour Duncan mini-hum in the neck position, Hot Stack in the middle and Vintage Stack in the bridge, locking Sperzel tuners and Dunlop locking strap buttons – the Brent Mason Telecaster® provides the special features, smooth playability and diverse range of tones to nail Mason’s platinum Nashville session sound.

ABOUT THE FENDER CUSTOM SHOP LIMITED EDITION BRENT MASON TELECASTER® – $12,500

The Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster®, masterbuilt by Kyle McMillin, is inspired by the distinctive Tele® Mason has used for countless recordings and performances with a one-of-a-kind-tone that has made him one of Nashville’s most sought-after session aces. A trio of Seymour Duncan® pickups includes a mini humbucking neck pickup, ’80s-style hot-stack middle pickup and vintage-stack Telecaster bridge pickup, all wired to a custom control assembly with individual volume for the middle pickup, a push/pull tone knob that deactivates the middle pickup when pulled, and three-way blade switching. Other custom appointments include an off-center-seam ash body, 1967 “C” neck profile, 7.25”-radius round-laminated quartersawn maple fingerboard with 21 vintage frets and black pearloid face dots, and a Joe Glaser B-Bender system for extra Nashville twang. Deluxe hardshell case, strap and certificate of authenticity included.