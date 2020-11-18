Epiphone takes advantage of its direct relationship with the Gibson Custom Shop and unveils the new Limited Edition 1959 Les Paul™ Standard, and it’s a looker. Best of all, this Epiphone-For Every Stage guitar comes an accessible price point while retaining the classic features of the rare vintage Les Paul.

“Our product development teams from Epiphone and Gibson Custom Shop are proud to have collaborated on these fantastic Les Paul models inspired by our iconic 1959 Les Paul Historic reissues,” Mat Koehler, Head of Product Development of Gibson Custom Shop said. “As one of many collaborations to come, we were able to incorporate many of the ‘guitar geek’ upgrades and features we celebrate at the Custom Shop and offer that to the Epiphone audience.”

Epiphone 1959 LP Standard Dark Cherry Burst, Epiphone 1959 LP Standard Dark Burst_wide (Photo credit: Epiphone)

Features of the Epiphone Limited Edition 1959 Les Paul Standard include a Mahogany body with a Maple top with a AAA figured Maple veneer, comfortable 1959 hand-rolled neck profile with long neck tenon, aged finish, Gibson USA BurstBucker™ 2 & 3 humbucking pickups, Switchcraft® selector switch and output jack, CTS® pots, 50s era wiring, Mallory™ capacitors, non-beveled pickguard, new Epiphone Deluxe vintage tuners, and a vintage-style brown hard case. It also comes with an Epiphone Limited Edition metal medallion toggle switchplate and is available in Aged Dark Burst and Aged Dark Cherry Burst.

Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard

The 2020 Epiphone-For Every Stage portfolio of guitars is comprised of Epiphone Originals which feature new and classic acoustic and electric instruments and Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson collection which offers fans classic Gibson models at an accessible price. The guitar is available now at all Epiphone Authorized Dealers For all things Epiphone, visit: www.epiphone.com. Street price: $799.00.