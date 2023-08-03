Taylor Swift Extends North American Dates of Eras Tour Into 2024

Days before the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is set to wrap up, she has added a new series of North American shows, which will run into 2024. The new dates will include multiple shows in New Orleans, Miami, Indianapolis, and Toronto. The extended North American leg of Swift’s tour in 2024 will start on October 18, 2024, in Miami with three shows, followed by three in New Orleans and Indianapolis, before concluding with six shows in Toronto, Canada, at the end of November.

Swift’s special guest on the extended North American dates is listed as singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams, who performed on select days of the Eras Tour in 2023 and recently embarked on her own headlining tour in support of her 2023 debut album Good Riddance.

“Turns out it’s not the end of an era,” wrote Swift on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with [Gracie Abrams].”

In addition to her extended North American dates, Swift will also kick off the international leg of the Eras Tour in late August. That trek will include dates in South America, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and throughout Europe and the U.K. that will run throughout 2024.

Before revealing an extension of dates in North America, Swift posted that the final dates of the U.S. Eras tour were coming to an end. “Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour,” wrote Swift. “Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy.”

The final leg of Swift’s U.S. tour is scheduled to kick off on Thursday (August 3) with six nights at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California before she continues on in Mexico City on August 24.

“Loved every second of those shows and can’t wait for LA,” she added. “Playing six shows at Sofi Stadium let’s goooooo.”

Taylor Swift 2023-2024 Eras Tour Dates:



8/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

8/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

8/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

8/07 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

8/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

8/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

8/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

8/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

8/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

2/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

2/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

2/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

2/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

2/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

2/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

2/23 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

2/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

2/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

3/02 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

3/03 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

3/04 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

5/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)

5/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)

5/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)

5/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)

5/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)

5/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)

5/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz ! (Tix)

5/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz ! (Tix)

5/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu ! (Tix)

6/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium ! (Tix)

6/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium ! (Tix)

6/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)

6/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)

6/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)

6/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)

6/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)

6/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ! (Tix)

6/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

6/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

6/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)

6/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)

6/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)

7/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)

7/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)

7/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)

7/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich ! (Tix)

7/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich ! (Tix)

7/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium ! (Tix)

7/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium ! (Tix)

7/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)

7/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)

7/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)

7/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion ! (Tix)

7/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion ! (Tix)

7/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)

7/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)

8/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)

8/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)

8/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)

8/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)

8/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)

8/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)

8/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

8/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

8/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

10/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (Tix)

10/19 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (Tix)

10/20 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (Tix)

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesar’s Superdome (Tix)

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesar’s Superdome (Tix)

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesar’s Superdome (Tix)

11/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Tix)

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Tix)

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Tix)

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

Photo: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management