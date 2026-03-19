Riley Green Breaks Silence on Bloody Cell Phone Incident With Rowdy Fan

Thanks to the steamy release of “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” with Carly Pearce, Riley Green once again found himself as one of the most sought-after men in country music. Although embracing the attention, the singer made headlines for an entirely different reason after a fan hurled a phone at Green, leaving a gash in his ear. Needing a few stitches after the show, he recently admitted he wasn’t quick enough when it came to the throw.

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For years, singers have urged fans to refrain from throwing objects at or on the stage. Yet, time and time again, there is one person who believes they are an exception to the rule. And with each new concert, it seems that the items get crazier and heavier. Although a fan once threw the ashes of their loved ones on stage, Green didn’t have to worry about human remains.

Currently overseas, Green appeared on the Today Show Australia to discuss his career and tour. It made sense that the topic of the incident would eventually come up. Making fun of the situation, the singer insisted, “I didn’t get my ear pierced, that was a cell phone at a show the other day. I wasn’t quick enough, I guess. I’ve played 100-plus shows a year for 12 to 15 years, and that’s the first thing like this that’s happened. So you can’t let one person kind of ruin the night for everybody.”

[RELATED: Carly Pearce Talks Chemistry With Riley Green in “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” Video]

Riley Green Thankful It Wasn’t An “iPhone 12”

Already circulating on social media, the video showed Green on stage as a phone smacked him in the side of the head. Addressing the situation, he pointed to security. “This one right here? Get his fat a** out of here. Go on.” Turning back to the crowd, he said, “I’d like to take a moment while I’ve got everybody’s attention to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight. Hang on, am I bleeding? Y’all see how tough I am? Thank god he didn’t have an iPhone 12, that would have really hurt.”

Although wishing fans would use the video as an example of how dangerous it can be to throw objects on stage, it worked out for Green. “I looked cool, there was blood going down my face during the show.”

Moments like this have become an unfortunate trend at concerts, but Green handled the situation with the best attitude. Thankfully, the country singer walked away with only a few stitches and a story he’ll likely be telling for years.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for CBS)