Eric Clapton Releases New Apparent Anti-Mask Protest Song

Today (August 27), famed guitarist, Eric Clapton, released a new protest song, “This Has Gotta Stop.” In just a few hours, the track has garnered more than half a million views on YouTube.

Not long after unveiling the new track, the 76-year-old musician was a trending topic on Twitter with tens of thousands of mentions due to the presumed content of the track. (See: Mia Farrow.)



“Deleting all Eric Clapton songs from my playlist. What a narcissistic jerk,” wrote Worried Citizen

“Eric Clapton has joined the ranks oEric Clapton has joined the ranks of former celebrities who are no longer famous for what they became famous for but are now famous for being assholes,” added Middle Age Riot

The up-tempo blues tune begins: This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this b.s. any longer. It’s gone far enough. They wanna claim my soul; you’ll have to come and break down this door.

Many believe the track to be an “anti-mask” or “anti-vax” anthem. In 2020, Clapton and Van Morrison released an anti-mask and anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver.” The song likened the mandates to a “police state” and slavery.

In July, Clapton said he would “not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” in response to vaccine mandates. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” With his new release, he seems to be doubling down on that position.

Clapton, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, said he had severe reactions which left his hands and feet numb for weeks, making him question whether he would ever be able to play guitar again.