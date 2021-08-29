Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Welcomes 11-Year-Old Drummer on Stage in L.A.

In 2020, eleven-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, challenged Foo Fighters drummer, Dave Grohl, to a drum-off. Not long after, the two met on video chat. What a story, right? Well, it gets better!

On Thursday (August 26), Grohl featured Bushell on stage in Los Angeles for the band’s finale performance of their hit, “Everlong.”

Grohl, who jokingly calls Bushell his “arch-nemesis” because of her blatant internet call out (!), showed obvious love and reverence (as did the on-looking crowd) for the young drummer, who has already achieved fame amongst many music fans.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” said Grohl, “would you please welcome the most badass drummer in the world, my new friend, Nandi!”

Bushell later posted the video on Twitter saying, “It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor! #foofighters – Full Video here: https://youtu.be/fyvwLAPNfXY (My Daddy was screaming a lot in the video it took)”

