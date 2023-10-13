Dave Stewart, co-founder of the Eurythmics, has started a new group called The Time Experience Project. The group is set to release a 10-track modern rock opera next Friday, October 20. Stewart released the song “Brings Me Home” to let listeners sample his new group’s sound.

The Time Experience Project will unveil Who to Love next Friday. The album will be the soundtrack to a short film of the same name. The short will premiere at the Rome Film Festival the day before the soundtrack drops. It will feature Italian actress Greta Scarano and Stewart. Additionally, the film will feature the band Mokadelic, according to NME.

About the album, Stewart said, “The songs on this album are centered around the elusive nature of time, how it seems to speed up or slow down depending on your mental state.” He added, “Through the music and lyrics, we try to interpret this feeling and how life’s journey can become serpentine and surreal as we wander through moments of sadness, melancholy, love addiction, and pure ecstasy.”

Stewart, who wrote and stars in the film, spoke about it as well. “The short film revolves around a character who is struggling with anxiety and loneliness, reflected in both the music and the actions of the protagonist.”

Dave Stewart Entertainment and Grøenlandia produced the short film. Giorgio Testi directed it. There is currently no word on when Who Is Love will get a wide release. NME reports that it should be available to the public in 2024.

The Grammy-winning musician also discussed the meaning behind the project’s debut single. “It’s a song about the power of real love; about how something as simple as holding someone’s hand or seeing their face can make us feel at home, even amid chaos,” he explained.

“In a world that is constantly changing and moving at a rapid pace, it is important to slow down and connect with others in a meaningful way,” he added. “This song reminds us that we all need a place to call home, both physically and emotionally.”

Who Is Love Track List

“Time Is a Masterpiece” “Electrified” “Not the Sweetest Taboo” “Brings Me Home” “Diamond Eyes” “Who to Love” “Time Flies” “Talk to Me” “Human” “Surrender”

