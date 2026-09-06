Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1969

Many a baby boomer got blessed with some seriously amazing music at the end of the 60s, and these soft rock jams from 1969 are just a few of them. I bet at least a couple of these mellow rock classics are still stuck in your head after all these years!

“Galveston” by Glen Campbell from ‘Galveston’

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How about a country pop tune with some soft rock flavor? Glen Campbell’s massive hit with The Wrecking Crew was a crossover success on the country and pop charts. And it remains one of Campbell’s most enduring and signature classics. “Galveston” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. It also did quite well in the UK and Canada.

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“Something” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’

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The Beatles dropped what would be the last record they recorded together in 1969 with Abbey Road. Though, their final album would be the following year’s Let It Be. “Something” was the main single released from Abbey Road, accompanied by “Come Together”, both of which remain favorites among Beatles fans today. “Something” has a soft rock vibe with tender lyrics, complete with a music video that featured all of the Fab Four’s then-wives. The song was a huge hit, reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” by Crosby, Stills & Nash from ‘Crosby, Still & Nash’

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Remember this lovely long suite from folk rock’s favorite band? “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” is definitely a folk rock song. But the soft rock elements are prominent enough to earn this CSN song a spot on our list. Penned by each member of the group, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” resonated with audiences enough to make it pretty high on the mainstream charts. The tune peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100 and No. 11 in Canada.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond from ‘Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show’

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Is there a chorus out there catchier than the one found in Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”? I’m not so sure. This entry on our list of baby boomer soft rock classics from 1969 was a smash hit back in the day. “Sweet Caroline” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

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