Every Millennial Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1991

Whether you were born in 1991 or another year in the 90s, or possibly the late 1980s as an “elder” Millennial, you couldn’t escape these classic pop jams released in 1991. They carried on in popularity through the decade, and many of us are still bumping them well into the 21st century. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

“More Than Words” by Extreme from ‘Pornograffitti’

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This rock band had a pop hit on their hands in 1991, and I’m not surprised. This acoustic ballad from Extreme had all the hallmarks of a solid late-1980s song. And no era sounded more like the 80s than the early 90s, honestly. “More Than Words” by Extreme made it to the Top 10 worldwide, including the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1.

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“Rush Rush” by Paula Abdul from ‘Spellbound’

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Remember Paula Abdul’s early 90s era? “Rush Rush” was one of the most inescapable pop songs in 1991, and nobody was really complaining. It’s just that good. “Rush Rush” by Paula Abdul topped the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 around the globe.

“I Wanna Sex You Up” by Color Me Badd from ‘C.M.B.’

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The R&B outfit Color Me Badd made it to the top of the charts with this very of-the-era new jack swing song. “I Wanna Sex You Up” remains one of their most famous tracks, bolstered by its use in the 1991 neo-noir film New Jack City. “I Wanna Sex You Up” by Color Me Badd topped several charts that year, including the Hot 100, Hot R&B Singles, and UK Singles charts, among many others.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams from ‘Waking Up The Neighbours’

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The last entry on our list of Millennial pop classics from 1991 was easily the song of the year. This Bryan Adams soft rock jam was part of the soundtrack of Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, also released that year. But even without a movie soundtrack to carry it, this song would have been a hit in the end, anyway. It’s just such a good power ballad. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams was a No. 1 almost across the board globally.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns