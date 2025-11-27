Here’s Every Marching Band Performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can always be counted on for some good music. That’s especially true in 2025, as the event, which is celebrating its 99th year, is set to host 28 performers and 11 marching bands during its 2.5 mile route.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations,” Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a press release. “The most wonderful stories start at the Parade.”

“On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats and show-stopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country,” he added.

While many tune in to see big names like Lainey Wilson and Russell Dickerson perform live, take in all the floats and balloons, or lay eyes on Santa Claus himself, the marching bands aren’t to be missed.

From high school and college bands, to police and international ones, there’s something for everyone at this year’s parade.

Keep reading to see all the marching bands who will be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Marching Bands

Alcorn State University “Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite” from Alcorn, Mississippi.

Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Damien Spartan Regiment from La Verne, California.

La Banda de Música La Primavera from Santiago de Veraguas, Panama.

L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Hurst, Texas.

Macy’s Great American Marching Band from New York, New York.

New York City Police Department Marching Band from Maspeth, New York.

Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band from Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps from Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Temple University Diamond Band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

University of North Alabama Marching Pride from Florence, Alabama.

Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air NBC and Peacock Thursday, Nov. 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. across all time zones.