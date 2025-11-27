3 One-Hit Wonders to Feast on for Thanksgiving

There is a song for every occasion. And for the feast-worthy holiday of Thanksgiving this late November, that remains especially true when it comes to one-hit wonders. So, if you happen to be unsure of what to put on your holiday playlist for when people sit down at the table to sink their teeth into some turkey, stuffing, and mac-and-cheese, let us help you!

Indeed, below are three songs that will make that Thanksgiving soundtrack pop. But not just three songs—no, three one-hit wonders that are perfect for Thanksgiving. Those quirky tracks that everyone loves and everyone will enjoy as they take another forkful of pumpkin pie! Cheers!

“Constant Craving” by k.d. lang from ‘Ingénue’ (1992)

While k.d. lang is a songwriter and performer many love—indeed, she was a staple of the 1980s—her sole track to break into the top-40 of the Billboard Hot 100 was “Constant Craving”. It hit No. 38 on the vaunted list. And on it, she elucidates that feeling of always needing something. Lang may be singing about something adult, but the sense of desire can be easily felt by a hungry diner looking for plate No. 2 or No. 3 on Turkey Day.

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

What do you say after you have had a great meal? When your belly is full? When you’ve had the best food and drink you could imagine? That’s right, you lean back, unbutton your pants, and say, “Mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm!” And that just happens to be the chorus of this beloved one-hit wonder from the 90s. Crash Test Dummies struck pay dirt with this 1993 offering. And while the verses don’t have much to do with feasting, that satisfied chorus sure does.

“Hot, Hot, Hot” by Buster Poindexter from ‘Buster Poindexter’ (1987)

When you sit down at the table for Thanksgiving, what do you want? You want a great meal—yes. But how do you want it? That’s right, you want it… wait for it… HOT, HOT, HOT! That’s where Buster Poindexter comes in with his celebratory, steamy tune. In case there was any confusion in the kitchen, you, like Poindexter, want it… wait for it… HOT, HOT, HOT!

