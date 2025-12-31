Every Performer From Tonight’s ‘New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash’

With 2026 just a few hours away, there are more than a few ways to ring in the new year. For country music fans, Nashville has put the finishing touches on a celebration that will include several big names. Hosting tonight’s festivities will be country singer Hardy. Hoping to bring a few laughs with him, comedian Bert Kreischer will also be on hand to host. But what about the performances? Given Nashville’s rich history in country music, the full list of performers at Nashville’s Big Bash is a must-see lineup.

For starters, Nashville’s Big Bash will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and run until 12:30 a.m. ET/PT. There will be a 30-minute break during the celebration for local news at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. But don’t worry – after the news, CBS will return to Nashville to close out the year.

Broadcast on CBS, fans without cable can take part in Nashville’s Big Bash by streaming it on Paramount+. If you happen to be close to Nashville, the best way to watch Nashville’s Big Bash is by going. With the celebration a free event, fans can head over to Luke Combs’ Category 10 bar for a special watch party.

Full List Of Performers At ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

But what about the performers? Coming off her stunning set during the NFL halftime show, Lainey Wilson hoped to close out the year with one final performance. 2025 brought Wilson a great deal of accolades, including Entertainer of the Year. And who could forget she became the first female to host the CMA Awards solo in nearly three decades.

Wilson won’t be the only one filling the Nashville streets with music. The full list includes:

Brooks & Dunn Megan Moroney Keith Urban Dierks Bentley Lainey Wilson Bailey Zimmerman Jason Aldean Rascal Flatts Stephen Wilson Jr. Dwight Yoakam Zach Top Gretchen Wilson Riley Green CeCe Winans Marcus King Fisk Jubilee Singers

Aside from a mesmerizing lineup, Nashville’s Big Bash will ring in the new year with a massive red music note descending a 138-foot tower. And it wouldn’t be a true party with a few fireworks. With Nashville’s Big Bash featuring live performances, special guests, and a fireworks-filled countdown, the city is set to welcome 2026 in true Music City fashion.

