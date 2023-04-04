Every Stage at Coachella 2023 Will Be Livestreamed on Youtube

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is typically captured in a curated livestream for those that can’t make the trip out to Indio, California. This year though, the fest is set to receive wider coverage than ever before, with each stage being livestreamed in full on Youtube.

The festival’s six stages will have a dedicated livestream on the video platform so that no fan will have to miss out on their favorite artist’s set. Given the stacked line-up at this year’s Coachella, that decision was probably an apt one.

The historic line-up features headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. This year’s fest is the first time Coachella hasn’t had any white headliners. Also featured across the two weekends are Blondie, Metro Boomin, Wet Leg, MUNA, BENEE, Yungblud, Boygenius, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, Latto, GloRilla, Porter Robinson, Rae Sremmard, and many more.

Calvin Harris will also deliver a special DJ set dubbed “Returning to the Desert.”

“Every year, Coachella gets bigger and better, and every year, we up our game to meet that moment,” the Youtube Team said in a statement on their blog. “As we gear up for one of the most global lineups in Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival history, we are going all in to make this year’s live stream experience and YouTube presence the most epic yet!”

The team added that YouTube “will be there capturing all the can’t-miss moments and sharing them with fans around the world via YouTube Shorts and across the platform.”

The first weekend of Coachella is scheduled for April 14 through April 16 with the second weekend to follow on April 21 through April 23. The same festival grounds will be used for the country-centric Stagecoach Festival the following weekend, held April 28-30, also promoted by Goldenvoice.

(Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)