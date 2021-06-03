Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Set to Return April 2022

Following the two-year cancellation of the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in Indio Valley, California, festival organizers Goldenvoice have revealed that both fests will make a full return in the spring of 2022 with Coachella running April 15-17 and a second weekend, April 22-24 and Stagecoach taking place directly afterwards, April 29-May 1.

Initially, Coachella 2020 had confirmed headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, along with Run the Jewels, Them Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, FKA Twigs, among other artists during the three-day festival and was moved from March 2020 to October 2020, which was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

The new Coachella dates mark the fourth time the festival has taken place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California since its inaugural fest in 1999.

In 2020, Stagecoach had Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church headlining the three-day fest, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Old Dominion, ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, Dustin Lynch and more.

Plans to return April 2021 or move the festival to October 2021 were also scrapped with Goldenvoice committing to a fuller 2022 return with little time to plan the festivals in accordance with California health officials, who pushed the opening timeframe for festival returns.

Lineups for both festivals will be released January 2022, and pre-sale and payment plan tickets will go on sale in advance with general admission and VIP ticket packages on sale at a later date.

YouTube will also return as the livestream partner for Coachella in 2022. YouTube Originals released the documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert in 2020 in lieu of the cancelled festival dates.