Ex-Eagles Guitarist Bernie Leadon Announces First Solo Album in More Than 20 Years, ‘Too Late to Be Cool’; Check Out New Advance Track

Bernie Leadon released a new solo single titled “Too Many Memories” in July, marking the first time the founding Eagles guitarist put out new music in more than 20 years. That track apparently was just the tip of the iceberg, as Leadon now has confirmed plans to release a full-length album titled Too Late to Be Cool on October 10.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed the news in conjunction with an exclusive interview with Variety. He also has released a second advance single from the album, “Just a Little,” available now via digital formats.

[RELATED: Ex-Eagles Guitarist Bernie Leadon Releasing New Music for the First Time in Two Decades]

Too Late to Be Cool was produced by legendary studio whiz Glyn Johns, who also produced or co-produced the first three Eagles albums. It will be Leadon’s first solo studio effort since Mirrors, which was released in 2004.

Bernie also revealed he has plans to tour in support of the album.

EXCLUSIVE: Bernie Leadon, a founding member of the Eagles, is back with “Too Late to Be Cool,” his first new release since 2003.



"I’m all the way up to 22 years between projects. I’ll try to do another one before 22 years, I promise." https://t.co/KPrwZJmHuD — Variety (@Variety) August 15, 2025

How the New Album Came About

Leadon told Variety that one of the motivating factors for him to make a new album was the positive experience he had when he rejoined the Eagles for their History of the Eagles tour, which ran from 2013 to 2015.

“I went back on the road with the Eagles … and did 175 shows around the world, and that got my juices going,” he explained. “And so I came off the road and was writing and I knew I wanted to play some more and probably do some recording.”

Bernie noted that he proceeded to build himself a home studio, and after a few years, Johns, with whom he’s maintained a close friendship since the 1970s, suggested that they make an album together.

“[H]e came over last July [2024], we did a few [tracks] and then we finished it in January and February,” Leadon shared. “So to me, it’s the logical extension of having gone back out and getting the creative juices going and making a commitment to songwriting, where I became more faithful to work on it.”

Bernie also noted that over the years, Johns had hired him to play guitar on various other artists’ recordings. Besides the Eagles, Glyn has produced albums by such other famous rockers as The Who, Eric Clapton, the Faces, and Joe Cocker.

Leadon said having Johns produce his new album “was a bucket list thing … and I’m really happy with it.”

About His New Song, “Just a Little”

Bernie’s new song “Just a Little” is sung from the perspective of a guy who is frustrated with life in the modern world.

Leadon noted, “It is a playful song. It’s Stones-y, in its somewhat distorted electric guitars. It’s tough-sounding… But the lyric is, ‘I’m just a little pissed off. I’m just a little ticked off. I’m just a little hacked off. But now I’m a little older.’”

He continued, “What does that mean? Maybe he’s older and wiser. Who knows? But in this period of time, everybody’s pissed off a little bit about something. Those lines are simply me trying to think of every possible phrase I could come up with to say that somebody’s been messed over.”

Bernie added, “The 21st century frustrates me sometimes, but I’m having fun with it.”

About the Lead track, “Too Many Memories,” and Its New Video

Fans got their first taste of Leadon’s upcoming album with the track “Too Many Memories.” Now, a music video for the song has debited at his YouTube channel. The clip features new footage of Bernie singing the introspective tune, along with film snippets and photos from his original days with the Eagles.

Accompanying the video is a description of the song that reads, “It’s a reflection on a life lived fully, without regret. A surrender. A gathering of milestones, and quiet in-between moments that defined him. It’s a tribute to those who stood beside him, those who are gone, and the joy and lessons they left behind.”

Leadon also told Variety that the song is about “letting grudges and resentments go.”

He continued, “You think, ‘Oh, I wish I’d done that…’ We gotta let it go, man, because it’s not helping us. We want to stay healthy and happy and productive and try to be uplifting for people. Smile at people—you know, the simple things, right?”

Bernie explained that an example of this was him and late Eagles member Glenn Frey putting their past conflicts behind them when Frey invited him to participate in the aforementioned Eagles tour.

Leadon’s Touring Plans

Leadon revealed that he likely will play a few shows this year, and is eyeing a more extensive tour that would start in spring 2026. Bernie’s next confirmed gig is a September 12 concert at the City Winery in Nashville. The show is part of the 2025 AmericanaFest.

Leadon says his shows will feature “the stuff from the new album,” some tunes the Eagles catalog, and possibly a few new songs and covers.

More About Leadon

During the late 1960s, Leadon played with Dillard and Clark, the country-rock duo featuring ex-Byrds member Gene Clark and bluegrass banjo player Doug Dillard. In late 1969, Leadon joined The Flying Burrito Brothers and recorded two albums with the influential country-rock band.

He co-founded the Eagles in 1971 and played on the band’s first four albums. Leadon was responsible for bringing a lot of country flavor to the group. In addition to guitar, he played banjo, mandolin, and pedal steel on some of the band’s songs.

Leadon most famously co-wrote the Eagles hit “Witchy Woman” with Don Henley. He quit the band in 1975 and was replaced by Joe Walsh.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)