Ex-Hannah Montana Impersonator Lainey Wilson Has Another Trick up Her Sleeve

Sometimes, to be the best, you first have to mimic the best. Country superstar Lainey Wilson got her first gig impersonating Hannah Montana, the fictional musician played by Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011. Wilson stayed busy from eighth grade throughout high school, often booking “three or four birthday parties a weekend.” Eventually, the “4x4xU” singer, 33, found success as herself, breaking through with the 2020 single “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Five years later, she now has nine CMA Awards, 16 ACM trophies, and a Grammy Award under her belt. However, if her country music career inexplicably ever falls through, Wilson just revealed another impersonation in her back pocket.

Lainey Wilson Does an Impeccable Impression of this Pop Star

What can’t Lainey Wilson do? In addition to her prolific music career, the reigning Entertainer of the Year has landed roles in the smash Western hit Yellowstone and the upcoming romantic drama film Reminders of Him. And recently, Wilson showed off another skill when she shared her spot-on impression of fellow Louisianan Britney Spears.

“Now adding Britney Spears impersonator to my party list,” the country singer captioned a TikTok video of her singing Spears’ 2000 hit “Oops!…I Did It Again.” Watch below to see her absolutely nail it.

@laineywilson Now adding Britney Spears impersonator to my party list ♬ original sound – Lainey Wilson

“Britney is that you?” inquired one TIkTok user.

Another added, “I dare you to add a Britney cover to the set list!” (Same, honestly.)

“Keep On Dreamin’ My Friends”

Lainey Wilson has come a long way since her days of singing “Best Of Both Worlds” at preschoolers’ birthday parties. After a recent sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer took some time to reflect.

“I have sat in every corner of the Bridgestone Arena ever since I made the move to Nashville in 2011…. Keep on dreamin’ my friends,” Wilson wrote on Instagram Oct. 3. “Sometimes they aren’t that far out of reach.”

Jelly Roll, who joined his friend during that show for a surprise “Save Me” duet, shared kind words in the comments. “You earned it Lainey- we are all glad to be in this Whirlwind with you,” wrote the “Need a Favor” crooner, 40. “Blessings always- everybody in my home loves you like biscuits.”

