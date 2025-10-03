Jelly Roll Delivers Surprise Duet With His Pick for “Entertainer of the Year” at Sold-Out Bridgestone Concert

Although performing all over the country, Lainey Wilson found her way back to Nashville for a special concert at the Bridgestone Arena. With Nashville the heart of country music, the singer made sure she offered fans an unforgettable night. While having a few hit songs of her own, Wilson decided the stage was too big not to share. That’s when she shocked the crowd by introducing Jelly Roll to help her cover “Save Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Bringing her Whirlwind World Tour to her home on Thursday, Wilson promised the crowd early on that she was “full of surprises.” And keeping her word, they received one of those surprises when Jelly Roll appeared. Releasing “Save Me” on his ninth studio album, Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll called on Wilson to help him bring the lyrics to life. While jumping at the chance, the song landed No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart.

Jelly Roll Declares Lainey Wilson A “Role Model”

As for the concert, Jelly Roll wasn’t about to leave the stage without showering Wilson in praise. Showing the impact Wilson was having on girls all over the world, he said, “As a girl dad, what you mean to my family and my daughter and all these little girls in this building, the inspiration, you are the role model us parents were praying for. To encourage these young women to be brave, be bold and share their testimony across the globe.”

Going beyond just being a top role model for girls, Jelly Roll also highlighted the country style that Wilson brought back. “You brought the bell bottoms back in style, girl. You made country music cool again. A 66-city ‘Whirlwind Tour,’ sounds like the Entertainer of the Year to me. I love you, Lainey Wilson!”

Ending the year with a few more performances, Wilson could ring in 2026 as the newest Entertainer of the Year. Nominated for the award alongside Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Cody Johnson, she will hopefully hear her name in November.

Even if Wilson lost the Entertainer of the Year award, she could still walk away with a few accolades. She was nominated for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year. Don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)