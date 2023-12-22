Ex-KISS Drummer Peter Criss Has Priceless Reaction to Surprise Beatles-Themed Birthday Party

Sending out slightly belated Happy Birthday wishes to original KISS drummer Peter Criss, who turned 78 on Wednesday, December 20. To celebrate, Criss’ wife, Gigi, organized a surprise party for him at a restaurant in Florida.

Videos by American Songwriter

You can check out photos and a video clip from the party at his official website. The Beatles-themed bash was attended by members of Team Catman, the drummer’s group of friends, supporters, and helpers.

Messages of Thanks

Gig posted a message about the party on PeterCriss.net.

“Peter and I were [in Florida] there on holiday and he was totally surprised when he walked into the restaurant and Team Catman was there waiting for him to celebrate his birthday,” she wrote. “He said it was a birthday he will never forget and he was very touched that everyone came to Florida to surprise him. Thank you, Team Catman. You made Peter’s birthday very special.”

Criss also posted a note expressing his gratitude on his X page.

“Thank you to my great love Gigi… and the catman team who gave me great emotion on my birthday!” he wrote. “There are no words to express how I feel about you! I am blessed to have you in my life!”

Video Clip from the Party

The video clip posted on the website shows Criss and his wife entering the restaurant and walking toward the table where the gathering was, as the attendees blew party horns.

“You really caught me off guard,” Criss comments. He then jokes, “I thought I got rid of you guys my last birthday.” His wife then hugs and kisses him as he says, “Thanks for doing this.”

Beatles-Themed Cake and Cookies

Among the photos are pics of Criss’ specially designed birthday cake and cookies, which all are Beatles themed. The cake featured miniature figurine of Criss holding the numbers 7 and 8, and decorations depicting a yellow submarine, a drum head with the Beatles logo, a colorful heart with the words “All You Need Is Love” on it, and silhouettes of the Fab Four from the Abbey Road cover.

The cookies included ones featuring cartoon images of The Beatles from the 1960s animated series, the Abbey Road silhouettes, and circular ones made to resemble vinyl LPs.

Criss’ History with KISS

Criss was a member for KISS from the band’s 1973 inception to 1980, and again from 1996 to 2004. He co-wrote and sang several of the group’s songs, including the band’s highest-charting hit, the ballad “Beth,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with KISS in 2014.

Criss has had a less-than-amicable relationship with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons since his 2004 departure from the band. Neither he nor founding guitarist Ace Frehley were invited to perform with the group at its farewell concert. The show took place on December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.