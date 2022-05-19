Perry Farrell Reunites Porno for Pyros for First Stage Show in 24 Years

Though Jane’s Addiction are no longer on the bill to perform at the upcoming Welcome to Rockville festival, concertgoers will still see Perry Farrell and the reunited Porno for Pyros, playing their first show in 24 years. The band played their last full-length concert at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 17, 1998.

When Jane’s Addiction had to bow out because guitarist Dave Navarro tested positive for COVID-19, Farrell decided to honor the festival date and reunite Porno for Pyros for the one-off show during the four-day fest, which runs May 19-22 in Daytona Beach, Florida with other headliners Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses, KISS and Korn.

“Although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros, featuring myself, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Mike Watt,” revealed Farrell on the Welcome to Rockville social media pages.

Farrell added, “We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: ‘My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore.’”

The PfP lineup for the performance will include original members Farrell, Perkins, and DiStefano, in addition to bassist Mike Watt of Minutemen.

Founded by Farrell and Perkins, who also played drums in Jane’s Addition, in 1992, PfP released two albums, including their final Good God’s Urge in 1996, before parting ways in 1998. In 2009, the original Porno for Pyros lineup, including bassist Martyn LeNoble, reunited to play Farrell’s 50th birthday party and again in 2020 for a Lollapalooza streaming concert.

