P*rno For Pyros to Play Final Show in Home City of Los Angeles with Livestream

As P*rno for Pyros kicks off their 16-date Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour on February 13, 2024, the band will live-stream their final show via Veeps from their hometown of Los Angeles, California at The Belasco on February 18.



The band wanted to broadcast their last Los Angeles show live so fans who can’t make it in person can still witness Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano, close a chapter in the band’s history in their home city.



“We’re excited to welcome you to our home and want to capture the energy from the final show in Los Angeles as if you are there with us,” said the band in a statement. “Your support means the world to us and this is a way for us to keep memories alive with you.”

Bassist Martyn LeNoble revealed in November 2023 that he will sit out the upcoming farewell tour. “In 1992, as we were forming the band, the city was on fire and we reflected everything that was happening in our city, in the world, and in our own personal lives,” said LeNoble in an Instagram post. “You can hear that in our music on the first album.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: Matt Rohde, Peter DiStefano, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Martyn LeNoble, Etty Farrell, and Bobbi Barricella take a final bow at the Porno for Pyros Lollapalooza aftershow at The Metro on July 30, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

LeNoble added “I’m so excited for the world to hear ‘Agua’ and the other unreleased material from our recent sessions. There is a real connection between these new songs and how we’ve grown. We’ve mended our friendships and recorded these songs with love. I think you will hear that in the recordings.”

The bassist explained why he would not be joining the band on their farewell tour was a personal choice. “I’ve changed,” shared LeNoble. “I like quiet and nature. With that being said, I will be following my passion for wildlife and will not be part of the upcoming tour. I wish my brothers Perry, Pete, and Stephen the best. I’m truly grateful for every moment I spent with them. Most importantly, thank you to all of you for all of the amazing support and memories.”

In November 2023, P*rno for Pyros released their first new song in 26 years, “Aqua.” The song was inspired by the band’s close encounter with dolphins during a surfing trip in the ‘90s. “Our new single, an ode to the sea and all its beautiful creatures,” wrote the band in a post when they first teased the song.



P*rno for Pyros released their second and final album, Good God’s Urge in 1996, before breaking up two years later. Following a brief reunion for Farrell’s 50th birthday in 2009 and a Lollapalooza live-stream event in 2020, the band reunited for their first full show in more than 20 years at the Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida in May 2022. That year, the band also played Lollapalooza festivals and a show at the Metro concert hall in Chicago.

On November 17, 2023, the band also reunited with former bassist Mike Watt and played a secret show in downtown Los Angeles. Watt, who was also in the Minutemen, The Stooges, and several other bands, played with P*rno For Pyros from 1995 to 1998 and joined the band for one-off appearances from 2020 through 2022.



The Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour commemorates the band’s 30th anniversary along with the release of their eponymous 1993 debut. The tour kicks off on February 13 in Santa Ana, California, and wraps up on March 10 at the Wellmount Theater in Montclair, New Jersey.



Porno for Pyros Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour Dates:

2-13 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

2-15 San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

2-17 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

2-18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

2-21 Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

2-22 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2-24 Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre

2-26 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

2-27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2-29 Toronto, Ontario – History

3-02 Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3-03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3-05 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3-07 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

3-08 New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3-10 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Buy tickets for P*rno for Pyros’ Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour HERE.

